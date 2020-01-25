Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 218,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 32,372,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,751,139. The stock has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

