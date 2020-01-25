Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,267 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $591.96. 328,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $363.90 and a 52 week high of $609.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,204.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

