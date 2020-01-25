Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,395 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,733,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,694,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 176,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. 1,915,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.