Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,266 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 6,390,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,602. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

