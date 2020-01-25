Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 2,483 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 55.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 203,647 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,763,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,922 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,696,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 171,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 69,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,022,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.