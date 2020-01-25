Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 432 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 25,510.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 202,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 201,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $34,355,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $288.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,942. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.69 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

