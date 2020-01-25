Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 9,744 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.81.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

