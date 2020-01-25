Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,076. The company has a market capitalization of $302.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.54. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

