Summit X LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

