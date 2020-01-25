Summit X LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit X LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.2% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

