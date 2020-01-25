Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 66,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 125,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

