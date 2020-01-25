SwiftCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $46,871.00 and $14.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000355 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 113,054,870 coins and its circulating supply is 112,334,439 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

