Swipe Reaches Market Cap of $117.01 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $117.01 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00021459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.71 or 0.03113675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 299,987,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,115 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

