Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.24 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $121.24 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.03150201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00123786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,373,115 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.