SyncFab Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and Bancor Network. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $161,345.00 and $234,757.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,017,632 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

