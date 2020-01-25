Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($2.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCR. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 622,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 206,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $252.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

