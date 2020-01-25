Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

SYF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

