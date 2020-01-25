SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $5.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $23.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $24.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $79,795.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,450. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 854.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30. SYNNEX has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.