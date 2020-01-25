Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. ValuEngine lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

