Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.64 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

