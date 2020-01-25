T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $131.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $134.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.