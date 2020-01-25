Tael Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001465 BTC on exchanges including $24.72, $62.56, $18.11 and $13.96. In the last week, Tael has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $8.61 million and $444,241.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.05538410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033644 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $45.75, $13.96, $7.20, $62.56, $10.00, $18.11, $24.72, $34.91, $6.32, $4.92 and $119.16. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

