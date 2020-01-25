TagCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $75,548.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TagCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TagCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052721 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00073818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,413.92 or 1.00868703 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033507 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TagCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TagCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.