Tap (XTP) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $94.82 million and $1.34 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

