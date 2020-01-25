Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report sales of $23.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.26 billion. Target reported sales of $22.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $78.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.97 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.44 billion to $82.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. Target has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

