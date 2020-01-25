Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 3.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

