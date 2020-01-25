Target Coin (TGT) Price Hits $0.0000

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin.

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.