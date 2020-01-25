TCASH Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. TCASH has a market cap of $387,244.00 and $924,293.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TCASH has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025138 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006175 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000489 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

