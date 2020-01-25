TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

TCF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

