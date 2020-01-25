TEAM (TokenStars) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $157,830.00 and approximately $11,406.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

