Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.09% of Teleflex worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,061.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,679 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $380.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $264.78 and a 12-month high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

