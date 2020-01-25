Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Teligent reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%.

TLGT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Teligent by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teligent by 247.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teligent by 496.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 830,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,900. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Teligent has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

