Tellor Price Down 17% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $58,061.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00026148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.03148500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00204101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 867,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 778,636 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.