Tellor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,422.00 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Tellor has a market cap of $1.71 million and $39,422.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00026458 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.89 or 0.03106339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00202777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 864,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,486 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

