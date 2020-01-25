Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 392 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,815.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

