Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,446 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

