Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

