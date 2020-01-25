Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,459,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,941,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 38,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

