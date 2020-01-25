Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 131,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 475,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 30,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

