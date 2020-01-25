Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,531 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

