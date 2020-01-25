Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,724,000 after buying an additional 595,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

