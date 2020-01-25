Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 26.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Tenaris by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS remained flat at $$22.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,715. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

