Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of THC traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply