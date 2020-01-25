Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of THC traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

