TenX (PAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $5.56 million and $1.76 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,659,791 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Neraex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, BitBay, Vebitcoin, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, COSS, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

