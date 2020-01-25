Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.37 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $53.37 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

