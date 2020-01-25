Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.39 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, FCoin, Trade By Trade and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and approximately $25.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.22 or 0.03147737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, TOPBTC, TDAX, BitMart, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, BtcTurk, LBank, UEX, Binance, Exmo, DragonEX, CoinEx, BitForex, ChaoEX, Iquant, Kryptono, C2CX, Bit-Z, Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex, ABCC, Huobi, CoinBene, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, QBTC, Gate.io, Cobinhood, B2BX, Bibox, Instant Bitex, Sistemkoin, OKEx, IDCM, Trade By Trade, BigONE, Kraken, MBAex, Poloniex, ZB.COM, FCoin, Coinut, HitBTC, EXX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

