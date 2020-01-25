Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,627,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

