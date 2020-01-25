Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.41.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

