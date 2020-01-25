Tezos Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00017849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $46.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

