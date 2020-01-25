Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00017707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $40.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

